Alia Bhatt discovers the rapper in Shashank Khaitan and he is real good!

After impressing the audience with blockbuster films in 2018, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to collaborate for the first time in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Both start are stopping at nothing to promote their upcoming film. From posters on a daily basis to intriguing teasers, they're keeping fans engaged. The first teaser of the film saw Ranveer rapping effortlessly to Asli Hip Hop which garnered an immense amount of attention. However, here’s someone else who seems to have taken rapping inspiration from the actor. Any guesses?

It’s Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan. Alia Bhatt recently shared Shashank's rendition of Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy and the acclaimed director has left us stumped with his amazing rapping skills. “Shashi killing it!!!” read Alia’s caption in her story and we couldn’t agree more. Shashank himself shared the same on his Instagram page. We must say he's as smooth as a professional rapper. So good that he can consider an alternate career. However, this isn’t new to in.com as a couple of months back, the director rapped for us too and aced it like a pro. It was during a promotional interview for Dhadak, that Shashank showed us how it's done!

So, what’s your take on Shashank the Gully Boy?