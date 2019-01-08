image
Tuesday, January 8th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Alia Bhatt discovers the rapper in Shashank Khaitan and he is real good!

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt discovers the rapper in Shashank Khaitan and he is real good!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 08 2019, 5.18 pm
back
Alia BhattBollywoodDhadakEntertainmentGully BoyIshaan Khatterjanhvi kapoorranveer singhshashank khaitan
nextNarendra Modi biopic: Producer not afraid of anyone, not thinking of elections either
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh arrives for the Simmba success as a Gully Boy! It is getting hot!

Gully Boy: New poster unveils Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's chemistry

Nakuul Mehta will soon go on a movie date with his wife on Valentines Day, thanks to Ranveer Singh