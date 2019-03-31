Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, believes she’s no less

Divya Ramnani March 31 2019, 1.46 pm March 31 2019, 1.46 pm

The latest and one of the hottest couples in tinsel town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, had been playing the game of peek-a-boo with paps for a very long time. However, it was only recently when the duo publicly acknowledged their relationship. It was at the recent Filmfare Awards when Alia Bhatt confessed her love for her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, in her award acceptance speech. Now, that everything is official, Alia Bhatt is making it a point to rave praises over her beau every time she finds an opportunity.

In an interview with the Filmfare magazine, Alia Bhatt opened up on what she likes about Ranbir, their linkup rumors and how everything started. FYI, her confessions are all things love and they prove that Alia is head over heels for the Kapoor lad. When Alia was quizzed on how she tackles someone as difficult as Ranbir, she said, “He’s not difficult. He’s a gem.” We all are aware of Ranbir Kapoor’s past relationships and that some of them didn’t end on a good note. Reacting to his troubled past, the Raazi actor confessed that for her, it doesn’t matter and she has accepted him the way he is. “It’s a part of someone’s life, who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon.”

On being asked when Alia decided that Ranbir was that guy, the actor shared, “When I met him for the first time in my life. Again, let me tell you he’s not difficult. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, like everything. He’s way better a person than I am. And about getting married? Well, that’s the only thing that’s irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I’m getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he’s used to it.”

Alia also revealed that she wasn’t affected by her link-up rumors with Ranbir, since they sparked when she was in New York with his family. Currently, the actor has no plans to get married, anytime soon. “Ya. I hope it’s coming from a nice place, where people are actually excited about it. That’s why I let it be. I’m not offended or angry at all. Getting married is a trend right now but this is one trend I’m not following.”

Alia further described Ranbir as her brilliant friend, “It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals, who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage. In fact, there’s a beautiful book titled My Brilliant Friend. Ranbir’s my brilliant friend.”

Aww! Someone’s truly, madly and deeply in love!