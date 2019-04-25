Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is oddly calming

Darshana Devi April 25 2019, 12.14 am April 25 2019, 12.14 am

B-Town’s busy bee Alia Bhatt may not get clicked every day while making her way in and out of her gym, but it goes without saying that she is one of the fittest actors in the industry. Remember the slight-plump Alia you saw on the screen for the first time some years ago in SOTY? She's far fitter now and on Wednesday she flaunted her chiselled figure and toned abs again. This time, she’s accompanied with her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Taking a break from her usual pilates, Alia opted for aerial yoga this time and gave us a glimpse. In the picture, the Raazi star can be seen donning a red tank top teamed with black leggings and Akansha is seen in a white top and grey leggings. The two are seen hanging through the roof with the help of a long piece of cloth and trying their best to maintain the visibly difficult position. Nevertheless, they did nail it! Alia captioned the picture as ‘try try until you fly’.

Take a look at Alia’s Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram Try try untill you fly 🤘🧚‍♂ A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 24, 2019 at 3:11am PDT

The two have time and again given us major BFF goals too. Whether it’s a getaway, coffee date or being bridesmaids at their friends’ weddings, they are always together! Their bond with each other is evident from all their social media PDAs. Interestingly, Akansha bonds well with Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor too. Back when the love-birds were in Bulgaria shooting for Brahmastra, Akansha accompanied Alia to spend some quality time with her friend. During their stay, Ranbir clicked a wonderful picture of the gal pals which Alia shared later on Instagram.

Have a look at the Alia-Akansha’s picture, clicked by Ranbir:

View this post on Instagram the view and her too.. 📸photo credit - RK A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 25, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

We are smitten by their friendship and want more of the two!