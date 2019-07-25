Soheib Ahsan July 25 2019, 9.13 pm July 25 2019, 9.13 pm

Alia Bhatt is having a busy time but that doesn't mean she's not having fun. The actress is currently in Ooty shooting for Sadak 2 which is also her first time working with father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt. Alia has been sharing pictures with her family from Ooty where the lot is finding time to have fun in between work. In Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post she can be seen swinging on a swing in a beautiful lush area surrounded by greenery. In the caption, she reminds her fans to not forget to play.

Check out Alia Bhatt's picture below:

View this post on Instagram .. don’t forget to play 🍃🐒 A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 25, 2019 at 12:15am PDT

This is not unusual on her part as Alia is someone who cannot resist having fun wherever she is. This trip to Ooty will be wonderful family time for her considering her busy acting schedule. She had earlier even posted a picture with her mother and sister with all three of them huddled together smiling from ear to ear.

Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram a whole lotta love 😘❤️ A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 23, 2019 at 5:47am PDT

Sadak 2 is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak of 1991. The film will see Sanjay Dutt reprising his role. It will revolve around Sanjay Dutt's character who will be suffering from depression and will help Alia Bhatt in her quest to expose a godman who runs an ashram. Aditya Roy Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt will also be a part of the film. Makarand Deshpande will play the role of the corrupt godman. This film will mark Mahesh Bhatt's return to the director's chair after almost 2 decades. The film is expected to release on July 10, 2020.