Soheib Ahsan July 02 2019, 10.37 pm July 02 2019, 10.37 pm

With the monsoon season stepping into the streets of Mumbai, concern has been growing among the public. One would think that the celebrities would be oblivious to these problems relaxing in the safety of their big and comfortable homes but that is not entirely the case. They too worry about what the season’s greetings will bring for the city. One of these concerned citizens is none other than Alia Bhatt. The Brahmastra tweeted to the public giving them her best wishes and reminding them to follow the instructions of the authorities for their safety.

Mumbai! Stay dry, stay safe. Follow the official advisories and take care. #MumbaiRain — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 2, 2019

Depending on her schedule, Alia Bhatt herself might not be completely safe from Mumbai’s monsoon as she recently returned to the country with Ranbir Kapoor. The two will be sharing the screen for their upcoming Brahmastra. The film’s shooting in Varanasi had been interrupted due to Alia Bhatt getting sick. Following this she flew to New York with Ranbir Kapoor to meet Rishi Kapoor and the rest of the family. The two lovebirds were spotted at the airport on Sunday night as they returned to the country. They are expected to return to Varanasi to finish their shooting for Brahmastra and there is no room for slowing down after that as the two have multiple projects lined up.