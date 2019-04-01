Alia Bhatt gets emotional as Ranbir Kapoor dedicates an award to his father Rishi Kapoor, watch here

Rishi Kapoor has not been easy to deal with. We say this because time and again we have come across stories of him being not-very-cordial with his son, Ranbir Kapoor. We have barely seen them together. Ranbir himself, in some of his interviews, has shared about his detached relationship with his father. However, things have changed. With Rishi Kapoor undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness, Jr RK has grown a little closer to his father. This can be noticed after Ranbir dedicated his win to his father.
It's the season of awards and Ranbir has been on the many winners' list for his performance in Sanju. At one such award function, Ranbir won the award and received the trophy by his ladylove Alia Bhatt. It was in his acceptance speech that he dedicate this award to his dad. He fondly spoke of Rishi Kapoor and how Senior Kapoor is going through a rough patch due to his health. This got even Alia emotional who can be seen wiping tears.
Now, that's a very distinctive side of Ranbir that we are witnessing. In fact, a lot has changed, even with the way RK is handling his love affair with Alia. Never have we seen him be so open to confess his love in public. All the kissing and holding hands is very unusual of Ranbir. Well that's called being mature, we guess. We like this side of you, RK!