Alia Bhatt gets emotional as Ranbir Kapoor dedicates an award to his father Rishi Kapoor, watch here

Nikita Thakkar April 01 2019, 1.44 pm April 01 2019, 1.44 pm

Rishi Kapoor has not been easy to deal with. We say this because time and again we have come across stories of him being not-very-cordial with his son, Ranbir Kapoor. We have barely seen them together. Ranbir himself, in some of his interviews, has shared about his detached relationship with his father. However, things have changed. With Rishi Kapoor undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness, Jr RK has grown a little closer to his father. This can be noticed after Ranbir dedicated his win to his father.

It's the season of awards and Ranbir has been on the many winners' list for his performance in Sanju. At one such award function, Ranbir won the award and received the trophy by his ladylove Alia Bhatt. It was in his acceptance speech that he dedicate this award to his dad. He fondly spoke of Rishi Kapoor and how Senior Kapoor is going through a rough patch due to his health. This got even Alia emotional who can be seen wiping tears.

1/2 Ranbir Kapoor's Speech - I would like to dedicate this award to 2 very special people in my life, starting with my father he's going through a rough patch in life & I've often heard when you come across some crossroads in life you can really tell who u are as a person...❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/KxUy0Fvnof — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@RanbirKingdom) March 31, 2019

2/2 ...madness is what brings all this to perspective secondly my mother for the kind of love care & support she's shown towards a difficult man at a difficult time & that is the most beautiful thing in life it's just love so here's to love passion I will see you at the movies.❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoUgJiaJOU — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@RanbirKingdom) March 31, 2019

Now, that's a very distinctive side of Ranbir that we are witnessing. In fact, a lot has changed, even with the way RK is handling his love affair with Alia. Never have we seen him be so open to confess his love in public. All the kissing and holding hands is very unusual of Ranbir. Well that's called being mature, we guess. We like this side of you, RK!