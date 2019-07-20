Soheib Ahsan July 20 2019, 12.04 am July 20 2019, 12.04 am

Every young adult dreams of a chance to move out into their own home living on their own hard-earned money. Alia Bhatt has finally had a chance to do this and she captured it all on video. On Friday, the SOTY actress shared a video on her YouTube account where she talked about the experience of moving out of her parents' house into a house of her own. She offered her sister to join her who happily agreed. Alia revealed that her sister helped her design the entire house which she is very good at. The actor's sister will be living with her part-time while also living with their parents part-time.

Check out Alia Bhatt's video below:

In the video, Alia expressed how it felt sad and nostalgic to leave the house where she grew up in but also felt excited to move into her own space. Comparing herself to a cat, Alia revealed that she is very particular about her personal space. In the video, Alia can be seen unpacking items in every room. She also revealed that she is currently in the process of moving into her new process which is a new journey in itself.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be appearing in a superhero adventure film titled Brahmastra. She will be appearing alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will be releasing in 2020.