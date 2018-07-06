Alia Bhatt has a nickname for birthday boy Ranveer Singh and it’s as quirky as him

It’s Ranveer Singh’s birthday today! The versatile actor is ringing in his 33rd birthday. Wishes from across the industry have started pouring in for the lad. 2018 started on a high note for Singh as Padmaavat, in which he played the menacing Allaudin Khilji, became the first movie to cross the Rs. 300 crore mark this year. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simba, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, and Kabir Khan’s ‘83 where he will be seen essaying the role of former Indian captain, Kapil Dev.

With his kitty brimming with exciting projects, Ranveer is definitely a star to lookout for. But apart from all the professional commitments, there is something rather interesting which has caught our attention, courtesy Alia Bhatt.

It so happened that while wishing Ranveer on Instagram, Alia revealed his nickname which is CUTE, and it’s Tutu. Isn’t it adorable?

Massively popular on social media, his edginess, impeccable sartorial take and camaraderie with industry pals ensure that he is never out of the public eye.

So happy birthday TUTU from in.com.