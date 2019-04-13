Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully Boy performance 'mediocre'

Ranjini Maitra April 13 2019, 5.31 pm April 13 2019, 5.31 pm

You do not need to be told that Kangana Ranaut is miffed at many of her Bollywood colleagues. We already told you how she slammed Alia Bhatt for not showing enough support for her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, while she herself poured praises upon praises for Bhatt's Raazi. Far younger but no less smart, Alia handled it pretty tactfully, saying she would like to personally apologise to Kangana if she felt it was needed. We thought this was over, but now comes another bouncer from Kangana. This time, she called Bhatt's Gully Boy performance 'mediocre' and elaborated her character as a 'snappy muh phat girl'. And Alia is at her calmest best once more!

“I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough," she told an entertainment portal.

It so happened that in an online poll conducted by an online portal, Kangana's performance in Manikarnika defeated Alia's Gully Boy, but looked like that did not flatter Kangana. “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised," she told the publication.

While Manikarnika was a decent success that met with mixed reviews, Gully Boy was both a strong critical and commercial success.

And Alia is clearly winning the game of patience as well!