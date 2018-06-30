Alia Bhatt has all good things to say about beau Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju!

Actress Alia Bhatt is in awe of Ranbir Kapoor and his performance in the latest release Sanju. Speaking in a media interaction at the NBT Utsav Awards, the actress was all praises for Sanju. She said, “I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, ‘Sanju’ is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it. Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji (Rawal) also did a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka (Sharma) and Sonam (Kapoor) did really good job. It’s a full package.”

She further added, “I am really big fan of Rajkumar Hirani so whenever his films come out, I cannot wait to see it and every time, he manages to hit out of the park. It is one of the best films that we have right now in the past couple of years.”

She also revealed about the status on her upcoming projects by saying, “Right now, I am shooting back and forth for ‘Kalank’ and ‘Brahmastra’”.

Coming back to Alia and Ranbir, the latter has confessed in a magazine interview that he is indeed in a relationship with Alia and being in love even makes water taste like sherbet for him. On the other hand, Alia too accepted their relationship but in a subtle manner. She wasn't as direct as Ranbir.

Sanju has opened to a record-breaking business of Rs 34 crore nett on its first day and is roaring the loudest at the box office.