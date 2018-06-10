Alia Bhatt has already become a part of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s family and these pics are a proof

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that he is dating Alia Bhatt in an interview recently. And it didn't really come as a surprise. The two dropped enough hints over the past few months that the two are more than just good friends. And looks like the duo is going super strong. In fact, Ranbir's mommy and veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor is quite fond of Alia, who seems to be a part of the Kapoor family already. Just last night, Alia dined with Ranbir and they both were joined by some of his family members. There was Neetu along with Ranbir's sister, Riddhima's daughter. We got some pictures of them exiting the restaurant and we like how Alia is walking hand-in-hand with Riddhima's daughter. So cute! And there are Ranbir and Neetu walking behind too. Check out all the pictures right here:

Recently Alia, in an interview said that she might just surprise everyone and get married. While many would expect Alia to focus on her career and get married when she is 30, but that might not be the case. “Maybe, people expect me to get married at 30, but I might surprise myself as well and get married before that,” Alia told Hindustan Times.

While confirming the relationship, Ranbir in an interview with GQ said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is — what's the right word — flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself."

