image
Tuesday, October 16th 2018
English
Alia Bhatt in NY to support beau Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor?

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt in NY to support beau Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor?

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 16 2018, 10.28 am
back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentNeetu KapoorNew YorkRanbir KapoorRishi Kapoor
nextPoor Taimur feels neglected as papa Saif clicks pic with fan!
ALSO READ

Koffee with Karan 6 promo: Alia and Deepika ready to set the house on fire

Will Smith has a dream come true moment as he makes Bollywood debut

Exclusive: Koffee with Karan 6 to see bros Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spill the beans