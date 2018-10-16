Alia Bhatt in NY to support beau Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love saga has been the talk of the town from quite a while now, but it ain't stopping the Brahmastra babe from showing off her pyaar for the Kapoor lad. Alia, who is very much a regular on Instagram, shared a picture on Monday where we can see her looking at the skyscrapers in the New York City.

Wearing a black bomber jacket paired along with denim, the bubbly actress looks fresh as a daisy in the photo, which she captioned as The Big Apple. Well for the uninitiated, Alias’s boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor is also in NYC along with papa Rishi Kapoor who is undergoing a treatment for a yet-undisclosed disease. Woah, isn’t it a sweet gesture by Alia to be concerned about Ranbir and his family?

New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

Speculations have been rife about the health condition of Rishi Kapoor ever since, wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor gave a miss to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funereal last month. It was being said that he has been diagnosed with cancer. However, giving a pause to the so-called rumours, Rishi’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor quoted to TOI, “We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn’t know what he is suffering from. He hasn’t even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to an advanced stage.”

Well, few days back it was Rishi Kapoor who posted a video of himself strolling on the streets on NYC looking all healthy with buddy Anupam Kher. He also met Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre in New York and spent some quality time.

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

We are impressed with Alia Bhatt for visiting beau and his parents. Trying to be the perfect bahu, huh?