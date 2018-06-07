Alia Bhatt is currently working in multiple shifts. Here’s why…

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood. The actress, who recently tasted success with her film Raazi, has some really interesting films in her kitty. However, we can say that Alia is currently going through a tough time, thanks to her films Kalank and Brahmastra. The actress is doing multiple shifts as both the films are being shot simultaneously.

Alia starts her day with Brahmastra and then at night she shoots for Kalank. The saga of her multiple shifts is there on her Insta story.

Check it out here:

[video width="480" height="848" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/Alia-Insta-1.mp4"][/video]

[video width="480" height="848" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/Alia-Insta-2.mp4"][/video]

[video width="480" height="848" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/Alia-Insta-3.mp4"][/video]

Alia is surely an actress every filmmaker wants to work with. She is talented and also guarantees box office success. After Kalank and Brahmastra, she will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next which will be a light-hearted film. Recently, she also met Gauri Shinde sparking the rumours of her collaboration with Dear Zindagi director once again.

That’s about her professional life! Alia’s personal life too is quite happening these days. She is in the news currently for her alleged relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Both of them have sort of agreed that they are dating each other, and she has also started speaking about her marriage. So we wonder if the two are planning to tie the knot soon.