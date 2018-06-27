Alia Bhatt is keen to work with Varun Dhawan in Rannbhoomi and we are not quite on-board

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, who made their debut together in 2012 with Student Of The Year went on to star in two other films, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, both of which have been directed by Shashank Khaitaan. Now, Varun is all set to collaborate with Shahshank for a period film, which is titled as Rannbhoomi. The official announcement was made a few months back by Karan Johar, who is producing the film under Dharma Productions. The makers are yet to announce the lead actress for the film. Recently Shashank dropped a hint saying how he’s considering getting Alia on board for a hat-trick but nothing has been confirmed yet. Now, we hear Alia too is keen to do this film.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Alia wants to sign Ranbhoomi since she feels Shashank, Varun and her form a good team. However, no official confirmation has been given yet and the makers are still considering names for the lead actress. We want anyone, but Alia in this film opposite Varun. Not that they don't look good together, but honestly, they need to take a break from each other. Sure, if Alia and Varun (who are already starring in Abhishek Verman's Kalank) do star in Rannbhoomi, it will make good money, just like their previous films together, but just look at Alia's filmography, especially her last film, Raazi, which was a small budget film and went on to make good money at the box office.

Her performance in Highway and Dear Zindagi was stellar on another level too. So what we are saying is that it's good to have money spinners in your resume, but for now, Alia should continue to work with different directors and actors, as it is clearly working for her.

What do you think? Let us know in comments below.