Alia Bhatt is sick and someone cute is accompanying her and it’s not Ranbir!

Alia Bhatt is one of the most active celebs on the social media. The actress keeps her fans updated with her day-to-day activities through pictures, videos and insta stories. Well, nowadays Alia has been in news for two reasons, first one being her movie Raazi turning out to be a blockbuster and the other one is about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. We won’t be wrong if we say that she is in the best phase of her career as well as her personal life.

However, Alia is not well. The actress, who has been busy with the shooting of Kalank, is sick. She informed her fans about her sickness through Instagram. However, she is being accompanied by someone really cute, and no, it is not Ranbir Kapoor.

Well, Alia is accompanied by her cat named Edward Bhatt. We must say that Alia has the cutest company.

Talking about his relationship with Alia, Ranbir today confirmed that the two are dating each other. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Ranbir said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Apart from being together in real life, Ranbir and Alia will also be seen on the big screen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.