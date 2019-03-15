Alia Bhatt launches Soni Razdan’s No Fathers in Kashmir trailer, reveals release date

The Soni Razdan starrer No Fathers in Kashmir finally gets a release date. The crew and cast had to wait for 8 long months to get the film cleared by the censors. No Fathers in Kashmir releases on April 5. The release date was announced on March 14 and Soni’ daughter Alia Bhatt, who recently turned 26, launched the film’s teaser on her social media on the occasion of her birthday.

Alia took to her social media on the eve of her birthday and announced that she would be launching the teaser on her social media. Alia has been supportive of her mother’s film right from the beginning and had even tweeted in support of the film, requesting the censors to issue the necessary certificates for the film and lift the ban surrounding it.

The teaser shows the story of Noor, a teenage British Indian who returns to Kashmir in a bid to trace her missing father. In the process, she befriends Majid who pledges to help her search for her father. They form an innocent love story. Majid is a local who takes Noor to a restricted area close to the Indo-Pakistan border. Their relationship is then challenged when they find themselves scrapping a dark secret in the hills leading to their arrest. The official YouTube channel describes that since Noor is British, she is released, but Majid is not.

Extremely pleased to announce the release of our film : pic.twitter.com/cnBsPxxBf0 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 14, 2019

The film No Fathers In Kashmir is directed by Oscar-nominated director Ashvin Kumar who has also previously won two National Awards. The film releases on 5th April 2019 and stars Ashvin Kumar, Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha, Zara Webb, Natasha Mago, Maya Sarao and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.