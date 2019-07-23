Antara Kashyap July 23 2019, 9.02 pm July 23 2019, 9.02 pm

Alia Bhatt is at the top of her game right now. The actor who has progressed to be one of the best in Bollywood is working on back to back projects. One of those projects is Sadak 2 directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and a sequel to her step-sister Pooja Bhatt's film Sadak. Sadak 2 will be the first time Alia will collaborate with her father, after 7 years in Bollywood. The film will also feature Sadak actor Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The team first shot in Kashmir and now is in Ooty. Alia Bhatt posted a picture from the location with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, and she looks like a breath of fresh air.

Taking to Instagram, Alia showed us a sneak of what it was like to be shooting in Ooty. Alia and Shaheen are seen sharing a shawl, while their mother Soni, leans on Alia's shoulder. The three women look beautiful with their glowing skin. Now we know where the sisters get their good looks from! Alia wrote in the captions that it is a whole lot of love between them.

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram a whole lotta love 😘❤️ A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 23, 2019 at 5:47am PDT

Alia Bhatt is frankly quite busy with her hectic schedule. She recently wrapped the Banaras schedule of Brahmastra and was in New York spending time with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's family. Apart from Sadak 2, the actor will also make her Tollywood debut with Bahubali director SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film will also be the south debut of Ajay Devgn. Also, it is reported that the film, which will be a period drama about Indian freedom fighters, will be starring Wild Child actress Emma Roberts. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2020.