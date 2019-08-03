Priyanka Kaul August 03 2019, 6.02 pm August 03 2019, 6.02 pm

Alia Bhatt has surely proved herself to be a fine actor and given some fine performances in tough roles. But at the same time, she is one of the cutest actors of the Bollywood industry. Take a look back at her pictures as a kid and you won’t help drool over how adorable a baby she was. Well, elder sissy Shaheen Bhatt has got one for us. On Saturday, she shared a throwback picture of the actress.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram Now I know why my career as a ventriloquist crashed and burned. A post shared by 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐭 (@shaheenb) on Aug 2, 2019 at 11:35pm PDT

Alia Bhatt can be seen sitting on the lap of Shaheen and she is clearly not impressed. Rather she looks like a grumpy kid, while Shaheen tries to hold her one hand and keep her chip up for the picture. Interestingly, her caption addressed this satirically and is a description of how she failed to make her look cheerful, almost struggling. And thus that’s how she realized that she could not become a good ventriloquist ever. Her caption reads, “Now I know why my career as a ventriloquist crashed and burned.”

The actress started it young, at the mere age of 19, when she bagged the lead in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year (2012). However, she made her first screen appearance in the movie Sangharsh (1991), where she played the role of young Preity Zinta. The actress has made it big in Bollywood with her performances in movies like Highway and Gully Boy.

Alia Bhatt has a kitty full of big projects. She was recently shooting for the movie Sadak 2, in Ooty, and was accompanied by her mother and sister. Sadak 2 is a sequel of the 1991 movie, helmed by father Mahesh Bhatt. Apart from that, she has been paired up with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. She also has the multi starrer movie Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.