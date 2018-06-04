Alia Bhatt meets Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde. Is there a film on the cards?

Alia Bhatt is riding high with the success of her film Raazi. The movie has entered the 100 crore club and it is a blockbuster. Alia has already started shooting for her next which Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. Meanwhile, our shutterbugs recently captured Alia Bhatt outside director Gauri Shinde’s office.

Alia and Gauri had collaborated for the movie Dear Zindagi which was a hit at the box office and the actress gave one of the best performances of her career in the movie. The movie also starred Shah Rukh Khan in a pivotal role.

Well, her recent meeting with Gauri Shinde makes us wonder if the director-actor duo is once again collaborating for a film.

Alia already has her kitty full with some interesting projects. Apart from Kalank, she will also be seen in Brahmastra opposite her alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next which will start rolling next year.

And now, her meeting with Gauri Shinde has already started speculations of a movie with the director. Well, if there’s a collaboration on the cards, we are already excited for it.