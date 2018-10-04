image
Friday, October 5th 2018
English
Alia Bhatt misses Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meet and we know why

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt misses Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meet and we know why

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 04 2018, 10.13 pm
back
Alia BhattAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentFuneralKareena Kapoor KhanKarisma KapoorKrishna Raj KapoorPrayer meetRani MukerjiRekhaSaif Ali Khan
nextWill Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt work again? Karan Johar has the answer
ALSO READ

World Animal Day: Sidharth Malhotra has a jumbo request

Koffee With Karan season 6: The sets have the director's stamp all over it

Exclusive: Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet details