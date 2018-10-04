Alia Bhatt misses Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meet and we know why

It’s no secret now that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are dating each other. A few days ago, on Ranbir’s birthday, Alia was even part of a family dinner. So when Ranbir lost his grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, Alia was there at the funeral making her presence felt and even making it up for his absence. On Thursday, the Kapoor family organised a prayer meet in honour of Krishna Raj Kapoor and it was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Rani Mukerji and others. But Alia was missing and her absence was a bit surprising given her proximity with the Kapoor family.

However, a source reveals to us that Alia was forced to miss the prayer meet due to prior commitments. We learn that she was shooting for an advertisement at Film City. The actress visited Krishna Raj Kapoor’s Chembur bungalow on Thursday morning to pay her respects and meet the family since she would not be able to make it to the evening event.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor too are out of town. They, unfortunately, couldn’t attend either the funeral or the prayer meet. Rishi Kapoor, just a few days ago, tweeted that he is flying to America for a medical treatment and Ranbir and Neetu have reportedly accompanied him.