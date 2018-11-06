Alia Bhatt on being in love: I’m walking around with rainbows

25-year-old Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors we have in the Hindi film industry today. Ever since director Karan Johar provided her a launch-pad in 2012, her career graph has just been progressing. The Raazi star recently graced the cover of Vogue and got candid about her life, love and more.

Opening up about her love-life like never before, the actor shared that she is an ‘affectionate, beautiful person’ when in love. “I have stars and a halo on my head, and I’m walking around with rainbows. I like to keep it simple and sweet,” she said.

She also went on to reveal about her first love and said that the first time she fell in love was in kindergarten.

“I was smitten by a boy. We used to look at each other across the class,” she shared.

When reminded of her endearing dialogue on dating from her film Dear Zindagi-‘Is there someone like the one? What is this perfect one exactly? Mere liye toh koi perfect hona chahiye na’, she said that she avoids such questions. It worries her that the characters she plays on-screen will take a backseat to her love life and hence she keeps such questions at bay.

Alia has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra coming up next. Talking about the movie, she further said, “It’s my most action-heavy film, but it’s a different kind of organic action, not dishoom-dishoom.”

She also rebuffed the reports that it’s a superhero film.

“If you call it that, then people will imagine us running around the city in red underwear,” she said.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia also has Gully Boy and Kalank in her kitty.