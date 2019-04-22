Alia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the audience doesn't accept it

Ranjini Maitra April 22 2019, 5.37 pm April 22 2019, 5.37 pm

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Kalank boasted of a massive star cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. It also looks like the makers spent a bomb given the grandeur of the sets (that seems to have strong inspirations from the interiors of Sanjay Leela Bhansali films), the costumes and other elements. Abhishek Varman's film, however, opened to mixed reviews and is not having an outstanding journey at the box office either. After four days, it stands with a collection of around Rs 66 cr.

The actors are aware that their film is not having a dream run. At a recent event, Alia was quizzed about the same and humbly put it as the audience's verdict. "Janta ki adaalat sabse badi adaalat hoti hai and when the audience does not accept the film, then the film should not do well, that's just the way it is. Aur hume bas accept karke aage try karna hai to come back and make sure to not disappoint this time," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 13, 2019 at 3:04am PDT

Set in a pre-independence 1946, Kalank tells the story of a royal family with many secrets (some of them not glorious at all) that unfold with time. In the film, Alia is seen playing Roop, a beautiful young woman trapped in a loveless marriage who finds romance at the most unexpected place.

Varun is no less a sport when it comes to acknowledging his failure, although he hasn't delivered a flop yet... technically! "Failure and success come with every occupation and the film industry is no different. I believe that what goes around comes around. Bad things happen, followed by better things," he earlier told IANS in an interview.