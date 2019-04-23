Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut's accusations against father Mahesh Bhatt: I choose to keep quiet

Ranjini Maitra April 23 2019, 12.06 am April 23 2019, 12.06 am

The Alia Bhatt-Kangana Ranaut row took a more serious turn with Kangana calling Alia's Gully Boy performance mediocre, but there was more coming. Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt was soon dragged into it, with Kangana's sister and official spokesperson Rangoli Chandel claiming that Bhatt once threw a sandal at Kangana after she refused one of his films. Rangoli also had a heated exchange with Alia's mother Soni Razdan on Twitter. Alia, who was present at the Critics Choice Film Awards 2019 on Sunday, was quizzed by the episode but chose to not hit back.

“Dekhiye, agar main aisi hu (If I am this way) then my family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. Mujhe isme padna hi nahi hai (I don't even want to get into it), you know. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day. Log kya kahe, kya na kahe (Whatever people say or don't say), I should not pay attention to it. Everybody has a right to say what they want to say. Main bas chup rahugi (I will keep quiet), that’s my stand,” she said.

Of course Kangana is jealous of Alia’s super model looks and fashion sense, remarkable multiple national awards winning acting skills along with superhuman action style, Her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills....(contd) @nina11_arora https://t.co/3aFeYanrN3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Kangana, earlier, also called Alia a 'puppet of Karan Johar' and slammed her for not showing enough support to Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Time and again, she has hit out at the gang of star kids including Alia, referring to all of them as products of nepotism. Alia, on the other hand, wore a dignified silence and has maintained that she truly admires Kangana. The first time she was asked about having upset Kangana, she answered, "I hope she doesn't dislike me and I don't think she dislikes me. I don't think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level."

Doesn't look like Kangana is up to accept an apology though!