image
  3. Bollywood
Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gully Boy was ‘mediocre’ feels Kangana Ranaut!

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut's accusations against father Mahesh Bhatt: I choose to keep quiet

Alia Bhatt says she wants to focus on her work instead of getting into what other people (read: Kangana Ranaut) are talking.

back
Alia BhattKangana ranautmahesh bhattrangoli chandelSoni Razdan
nextShibani Dandekar gets sandwiched between the real and reel life Milkha Singh

within