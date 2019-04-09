Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get any criticism

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 11.11 am April 09 2019, 11.11 am

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is going places! The 26-year-old has been ruling the silver screens with her remarkable performances in films like Gully Boy, Raazi, Udta Punjab, Highway and many more. She has also worked with some of the best talents from the industry. There’s no stopping for her and she will soon be seen in Kalank along with Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and more. Meanwhile, she has also scored her first film opposite Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. Well, this also calls for a double celebration as the film titled Inshallah is going to be helmed by one of the most sought-after filmmakers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

That being said, Salman and Alia's pairing did pinch a few. Post the news, some of their fans weren’t really convinced with this casting scoop owing to the massive age gap between the two actors. Recently when Alia was quizzed about the same, the actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of Kalank, quoted to an entertainment portal, "I didn’t get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think a speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn’t there be speculation. There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don’t think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision.”

Inshallah will mark Salman's reunion with SLB, 20 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Salman had last appeared in a cameo role in Bhansali's Saawariya (2007). Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha.