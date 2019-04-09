image
  3. Bollywood
Alia Bhatt finally breaks silence on criticism for being paired opposite Salman Khan in Inshallah

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get any criticism

'What Criticism?' Alia Bhatt talks about the mixed response over being paired opposite Salman Khan!

back
Alia BhattBollywoodInshallahSalman KhanSanjay Leela Bhansali
nextJanhvi Kapoor: Haven't earned so much money to wear new clothes everyday

within