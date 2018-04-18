Alia Bhatt on Raazi: Had the book but stuck to the script

Alia Bhatt is the lady of the hour as she counts down to the release of her latest film 'Raazi'. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar, and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar will see the versatile Alia opposite Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The film, based on the book 'Caling Sehwag', will see Alia as an Indian spy married to a Pakistani officer during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.

Wednesday saw the film’s song Ae Watan hit the internet and Alia not only looked splendid at the launch, she even fielded some questions. When asked what she did to prepare for the film and whether she referred to the book, the Highway star said, “I had ofcourse read a small part of the book but the film’s script was my only Bible to refer to. If you make the film out of the actual book, there will be 2-3 parts of it. I read it just for the sake of fun knowing that there’s a book on the film. But I always like to stick to the script”.

The trailer has obviously heightened fans’ appetite for the film. The much awaited Raazi is expected to hit the theatres on May 11.