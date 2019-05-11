Alia Bhatt on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: We don’t take our relationship to the set

Subhash K Jha May 11 2019, 11.10 am May 11 2019, 11.10 am

Alia Bhatt is truly kicked about working with two of her most favourite actors in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. “I’ve always admired the work of Mr Amitabh Bachchan and of course I love Ranbir’s work. So I look forward to going on the sets of Bramhastra every day just to watch them both work, and to get to work with them. Ranbir and I both admire Mr Bachchan greatly. Every time we finish a shot we pull up chairs on either side of him just to hear him talk about life and movies. Really, it can’t get any better,” enthuses Alia. Alia adds that she has made her father Mahesh Bhatt very curious. “He wants to come on the set of Brahmastra,” she says.

What about the fact that she gets to work with her boyfriend? Alia shrugs off the personal angle at work. “We don’t take our relationship to the set. Ranbir and I are both very similar in our attitude to our profession. When we are on the set, we are there to work. And our approach to our work is very relaxed. We have no method or process as such. We both go into a scene instinctively. We do our shots, we talk, we eat… but otherwise, we both like to be left to ourselves when we are working. I think there’s a certain amount of space that all actors require on the sets. It was the same with Ranveer Singh during the shooting of Gully Boy.”

Alia is very excited about Bramhastra. “It is a completely different animal from anything we have done. Or for that matter, anything the audience has seen before. All of us are super-charged and very high on creativity.”