Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues

Rushabh Dhruv March 29 2019, 8.56 am March 29 2019, 8.56 am

The year 2012 saw a shy yet confident, chirpy and gorgeous little Alia Bhatt foraying into the films with Student of the Year. Little did we know that this 19-year-old will rise up against the hurdles and will make it really big one day. Well, she clearly did in that case. In her career span of less than a decade, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s career graph has majorly seen ups and no downs to be accurate. All thanks to her conscious choices and super-high ambitions, the Bhatt girl has made it to the list of the most successful actors in today’s time. After her super successful films Raazi and Gully Boy, Alia has Kalank, Brahmastra, Inshallah and S.S Rajamouli's RRR to her name. Not just this, on the love front she's all sorted as her whirlwind romance with Ranbir Kapoor is the talk of town.

However, even though her plate is full of happiness, in an interview with Filmfare, the actress revealed her struggle with some mental issues. “I haven’t been depressed but I’ve had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It’s been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It’s not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low. Thankfully, I’m aware of it because of my sister Shaheen. She’s fought depression. I’ve read her book. No matter how bad it is, I just let myself feel it. Sometimes, I feel like crying for no reason. Then it passes. Initially, I’d be a little confused. I’d constantly give reasons that it’s because of work or maybe I’m tired or haven’t been able to meet anyone.”

“The kind of personality I have, I become a little on the edge. I spoke to friends about it. I spoke to Ayan about it, I spoke to my sister’s friend Rohan (Joshi). Everyone told me that you’ve got to realise that it will go away. What’s important is to accept it and not say that you’re fine. If you’re not feeling fine, then you should just say you’re not feeling fine.” Kudos to you girl for being so candid and real. For the uninitiated, Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt has gone through a rough phase and has battled depression for a long time. Shaheen also wrote a book titled ‘I’ve never been (un)happier’. In the novel, Alia's sister has penned down about her battle.

On the work front, Alia is currently working with her beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji the movie is expected to hit the theatres on Christmas this year.