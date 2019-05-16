Alia Bhatt opens up on rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and she were in Europe looking for wedding destinations

Rushabh Dhruv May 16 2019, 11.58 pm May 16 2019, 11.58 pm

The latest lovers in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have been playing peek-a-boo with the paparazzi for a very long time. However, it was during Filmfare Awards 2019 when Alia Bhatt confessed her love for her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, in her award acceptance speech. Not just this, the couple will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra for the very first time. What makes this movie a little special is a fact that their love story blossomed on the sets of the same. The two recently also went on mini vacay to Europe and then made a short visit to Lake Como.

It so happened that in a recent interview Alia was quizzed about if Ranbir and she went to Lake Como and Europe to hunt a wedding destination. The Highway actress rubbished the rumours and said, “Kuch bhi!!! This is rubbish. It was just a holiday. Just like that... People say what they want to." In an earlier interview with IANS, Alia's mother, Soni Razdan had spoken about how her daughter was too young to make any decisions that will last for a lifetime.

"As a mother, I want to see her happy. At the same time, I also would give her word of caution. She is too young to rush into any lifetime decision. While personally, I believe that when you find the right man to get married, you should get married without delaying too much. But that does not mean, you have to get married in a hurry... You have to draw a fine line while taking a decision," she had said.

From quite a long time, there has been a lot of rumours making rounds on social media which hints that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot soon. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same neither from the Kapoor's nor the Bhatt's. As they say, to each it's own!

Credit: Bollywood Hungama