Alia Bhatt praises Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; Big B’s reply to her will crack you up

First published: June 08, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Updated: June 08, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have kickstarted the shooting of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Big B is the senior-most in the team, and with his working style he has left Alia Bhatt awestruck. The actress took to Twitter to praise Big B and she has also stated that she is learning new things just by watching him on the sets.

While Alia Bhatt was the one to praise Big B and go mooney-eyed over his aura, Big B’s reply to her is something that would crack you up. The megastar replied to Alia’s tweet by correcting a spelling mistake that she made. She had misspelled a word, and Big B rectified the same.

We must say Big B has a great sense of humour.

By the way, in another tweet, Alia also revealed what they call Amitabh Bachchan on the sets.

Also starring Mouni Roy, Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure and will be having three parts. The first part will be hitting the screens on August 15, 2019. While most of the filmmakers decide to make their movie a franchise after the first part does well at the box office, this is for the first time when the makers have already announced that their movie would be a trilogy.

