Alia Bhatt praises Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; Big B’s reply to her will crack you up

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have kickstarted the shooting of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Big B is the senior-most in the team, and with his working style he has left Alia Bhatt awestruck. The actress took to Twitter to praise Big B and she has also stated that she is learning new things just by watching him on the sets.

Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today @SrBachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can’t begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him!!!! 😎😎😎 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 7, 2018

While Alia Bhatt was the one to praise Big B and go mooney-eyed over his aura, Big B’s reply to her is something that would crack you up. The megastar replied to Alia’s tweet by correcting a spelling mistake that she made. She had misspelled a word, and Big B rectified the same.

Yo .. Alia , you are the best .. thank you for the generosity .. and .. err .. its 'cues' not 'ques' ..😀😀😀🤪🤪🤪😊😊😊🙏🙏 .. you are just tooooo cute !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2018

We must say Big B has a great sense of humour.

By the way, in another tweet, Alia also revealed what they call Amitabh Bachchan on the sets.

Yes yes I call him AB cause that’s the term of endearment we’ve all agreed to 🤗😋 Thank you for being so wonderful sir!!! Can’t wait to get back onto set with you, Ayan and Ranbir for some more Brahmastra madness! ✨✨😬😬@SrBachchan — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 7, 2018

Also starring Mouni Roy, Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure and will be having three parts. The first part will be hitting the screens on August 15, 2019. While most of the filmmakers decide to make their movie a franchise after the first part does well at the box office, this is for the first time when the makers have already announced that their movie would be a trilogy.