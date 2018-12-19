Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma: Who is the Miss Congeniality of Bollywood? Vote

Warring Bollywood heroines might not be a passé, but it seems like the equation between Hindi film actresses has changed a lot over a time. The icy cold vibes between these beauties have been replaced with warm hugs, the snubs with selfies and the war of words because of the ‘ex’ factor no longer matter. Does this mean that Bollywood’s actors are no longer insecure? Well, that is something that only the ones in question can answer. Today many of these talented actresses have now managed to create a camaraderie with their competition and some have even struck a great friendship.

Not so long ago, Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit Nene had come together on Karan Johar’s chat show, this made the 80s and the 90s kids super excited. While it was said that Juhi and Madhuri did not share a friendly equation because they were considered a threat to each other’s career. The two actresses confessed that their busy schedules did not give them time or space to bond. This, however, was not the case where heroes of 80s and 90s were concerned, as they were often seeing partying together and even getting along famously. That does not mean that there were no fights between our heroes. In fact, Aamir Khan – Shah Rukh Khan’s rivalry made many headlines. And who can ever forget SRK and Salman Khan’s infamous cold war that went on for years. But the actresses were often reported to battle it out for roles and with the movie scenario changing there is enough space and work for everyone. Guess that has also had an impact on their personal space.

Today, we see competing heroines attending each other’s movie screenings, parties and even cheering each other for social media. The catfights and cold wars are no longer limited to the women in the industry. And actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt are setting new rules of sisterhood in Bollywood. Here are heroines who changed the way Hindi film actresses’ rapport was looked at. And you tell us who amongst these beauties deserves the Miss Congeniality title in tinsel town…

#Priyanka Chopra: Buzz was that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was pleasantly surprised when he did not have trouble during Bajirao Mastani with two leading ladies on board. Apparently, Priyanka and Deepika Padukone shared a rather warm rapport on sets. In fact, when one of the reports claimed that the two beauties were feuding on sets with regards to their costumes and dance moves, PC shut these rumours with some cool on set pics. Gossip mongers were disappointed, but Priyanka won brownie points with her gesture from us. At award ceremonies where we often see heroines snub and walk past each other, the Quantico actress has in India and Hollywood had some super kodak moments with other leading ladies. And yes, PeeCee’s parties always have many of the ladies in attendance. Not to forget he adores her girl gang, which does not always have celebrities.

#Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt may be a serious threat to other heroines, but the petite actress seems to have won over everyone. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is rarely known to praise anybody else cannot stop gushing about the Highway actress. Alia has managed to strike a friendship even with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Like Priyanka, Alia too has her girl gang who she totally adores.

#Anushka Sharma: Unlike Alia and Priyanka, Anushka is not a regular in party circuits. However, the lady is certainly scoring well even with her female colleagues. We have heard filmmakers and stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan gushing about this talented beauty. Ask Katrina Kaif about Anushka and you’d agree that this no-nonsense girl is someone anybody would want to have as a friend. Plus, the actress won us over when she decided to attend Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

While we have reasons to pick these beauties in our Miss Congeniality category, do comment and tell us if you think if any other Bollywood actress deserves this title more?