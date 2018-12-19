image
Thursday, December 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma: Who is the Miss Congeniality of Bollywood? Vote

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma: Who is the Miss Congeniality of Bollywood? Vote

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   December 19 2018, 5.13 pm
back
Alia Bhattanushka sharmaBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentPriyanka Chopraranveer singh
nextManikarnika: Actor Andy Von Eich wants Kangana Ranaut's help over nonpayment of dues
ALSO READ

Varun Dhawan just hinted at working with Alia Bhatt again!

Zero: R Madhavan and Abhay Deol to have a special appearance?

Ranveer Singh opens up on working in Karan Johar’s directorial, Takht