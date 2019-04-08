Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor has been my favourite since his first film

Ranjini Maitra April 08 2019, 5.55 pm April 08 2019, 5.55 pm

In Brahmastra, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be pairing up for the first time. The association of two good actors is always something to look forward to. But apart from that, Ranbir and Alia are also the newest lovebirds in town who seem to have gotten rid of all the hush-hush business and openly talk about their affection for each other. Alia, who is presently promoting her upcoming release Kalank, is frequently quizzed about her experience of working with Ranbir.

"When I was offered Brahmastra, I thought I will get to know him better, get to know his method. But no, he is just like me. He acts in front of the camera and is normal off it too. He has been my favourite since his first film and I was very eager to work with him," she said on Monday, as she sat down for a conversation with the press. Looks like their off-screen equation only enhances their on-screen understanding.

Alia has been quite vocal about her feelings for Ranbir, actually. In a recent conversation with Filmfare, she went on to call him a 'gem'. “He’s not difficult. He’s a gem. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him," the Raazi actor said.

You must have heard of rumours of the two tying the knot soon. Alia quashed them powerfully too. “Marriage is not even in my bandwidth. There’s too much happening in terms of work and life. I’m not saying that I can’t be married and work as well. But I’m really too young. I’ve no plans of getting married right now. That’s it. It has to wait," she said.

The couple's on-screen chemistry in Brahmastra is to be discovered on 20th December while Kalank releases on 17th April.