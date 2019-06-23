Darshana Devi June 23 2019, 4.38 pm June 23 2019, 4.38 pm

Talk about 'couple goals' and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt will be the first names to pop up in your mind. As the shooting for Brahmastra, their first film together is currently underway, the duo has been spending plenty of quality times together. It was one of the happiest moments for fans when Ranbir, in 2018, admitted that they are indeed seeing each other, ending months of speculations. Eventually, the two ended up being one of Bollywood’s new IT couple, and the media continues to churn gossips about them. Alia, who never leaves a chance to gush about her better-half, recently got candid about her relationship. During which, the Raazi star explained her beau’s contribution to help her overcome stress in life.

"I stress about things that are not in my control. I’m an over-thinker. I get anxious. There was a period when I was working hard and I was stressed,” she told Bombay Times. “Ranbir told me if you’re working hard, you need not worry about anything else. Do the best you can and just let everything else be. That helped me. I still stress but it’s easier for me now to let it be. The maximum I can do is put in my 100 per cent. I don’t need to worry about the results,” added the star.

When her relationship with Ranbir was compared to her previous relationships, the 26-year-old responded saying, “No. It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now.

“The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage,” she continued.