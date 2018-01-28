Alia Bhatt reveals that she is in awe of co-star Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt recently touched 20 million followers mark on Instagram inching towards the number of International biggies- Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. To celebrate the same, the Dear Zindagi actor went live from her Instagram account and as soon as she went on air, the actress dressed in an Indian attire was showered with love from her fans. The actress created more curiosity regarding Raazi, Gully Boy and Brahmastra.

The fans wanted to know her experience of shooting with Ranbir Kapoor for the Ayan Mukerji directorial, to which Alia replied saying, “I have not yet started working on Brahmastra yet. But the prep we have done so far has been great. It is a special film. I am working with my best friend Ayan Mukerji.”

But Alia couldn’t stop herself from praising her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh soon after a fan asked her about him. She answered by saying, “Gully Boy is awesome. Ranveer Singh is killing it in Gully Boy. He is amazing. He killed it in Padmaavat. He would do it again. Zoya (Akhtar) is fantastic.” Their chemistry was quite appreciated in the advertisement that they did together.

A fan asked if she would star in a horror film. To this, Alia replied, “Not going to try horror film. I get scared. I would not be able to see my own film. So, no.”

Towards the end of her session with her fans, Alia Bhatt announced that her upcoming film Raazi is all set to hit the screens on May this year.