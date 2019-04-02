Alia Bhatt rocks her latest cover shoot for Grazia with grace as well as wisdom

Ranjini Maitra April 02 2019, 11.28 pm April 02 2019, 11.28 pm

Alia Bhatt has had a stellar 2018, to say the least. Moving on, she is ready to make 2019 a bigger, better and more colourful one. Looking at how grand her upcoming film Kalank looks, Alia is probably halfway there, already! She will be pairing up with old buddy and debut partner Varun Dhawan once more, after all the on-screen magic they have already created together. Even as she readies for all the release, Alia posed for the latest cover of Grazia magazine and looks no less than ravishing!

The actor has gone ethnic, albeit in a unique way. Her solid onion pink saree, neatly draped around her, creates a glaze that's a perfect extension of her personality while her nude eyes and lips strike the necessary soberness. The magazine cover featured her with zero jewellery, barring a single ring!

In a conversation with the magazine, the actor also spoke up on having lost and found love. This might be of particular relevance, given that her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor is ruling the headlines all across. "It’s a very important part of growing up. If there’s one thing I am certain of, it’s that love is the most powerful feeling in the world. The cycle of going through the piercing pain of heartbreak, only to come out stronger and fall in love all over again, is something everyone should go through that some point in their life," she said.

Alia's much-talked-about relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, which came to an end after a couple of years, had become the talk of the town. However, the fact that she has moved on and found love again, pleases everyone. Rumours of she and Ranbir planning to tie the knot soon are riff but they keep getting dismissed by the lady herself.

Nevertheless, it is the happiness that matters!