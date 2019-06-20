Priyanka Kaul June 20 2019, 11.54 pm June 20 2019, 11.54 pm

Talk of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and we surely start to imagine one thing - the elaborate and grand sets in his movies. He is one director who is known to accentuate his movie plot with an aesthetic setting. Come to think of it, the director even follows a colour pattern in his movies. The director, with his strong eye for detail, theme, and patterns is known to produce blockbusters and make the cinema viewing experience a treat to the eyes.

However, this time, there’s a change. His next movie, Inshallah will be shot entirely at real-life locations. The director is set to make a comeback with Salman Khan after almost two decades. The duo had last paired up for the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which also starred Salman Khan’s now-ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This decision comes because unlike his previous projects, Inshallah is not a drama. Salman Khan plays a 40-year old businessman, who is young at heart and is carefree about his life and career. His character will be based in Orlando and the actor will be seen in a stylish look for this one.

The movie will also star Alia Bhatt opposite Salman, who will play the role of an aspiring actor. It will be interesting to see the unusual pairing, with a 26-year-gap, team up on-screen for the first time. Alia will play the role of a girl in her mid-20's. Alia, on this pairing, had said, “Bhansali is a visionary. People are too quick to judge. There is a plan in place and a reason behind the [unusual] casting. I am thrilled to be working with Salman. Even I never thought this combination [working with Khan and Bhansali] is possible. It will be an intriguing journey and Salman is genuinely warm and kind. They are a magical duo together and I am blessed to be in it."

According to a source, Bhansali and the team are currently in the US for a few weeks to observe and explore locations that will best suit the sequences. Before flying to the States, the team had also been to Varanasi, Rishikesh, and Haridwar as Alia’s character is from a place that is situated near the river Ganges.