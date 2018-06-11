Alia Bhatt simply can’t get over Ranbir Kapoor’s Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from Sanju

Brahmastra couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are painting the town red with their new found love. The alleged couple who have recently started dating are the hot topic to the town. And looks like Alia Bhatt is now hooked on to Ranbir’s tune.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is all set to hit the theaters on June 29. The film’s trailer has already created a lot of buzz and the film’s second song titled Kar Har Maidaan Fateh was recently released. And Alia just can’t get over the song as she is hearing it on loop. That’s what her Intagram story says!

Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted exiting a restaurant along with the Kapoor family members post dinner.

Recently in an interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his relationship with Alia Bhatt and this is what Mr Kapoor had to say, “It’s really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is — what's the right word — flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself."

Well, Alia it’s not just you but we too are hooked to the song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, but our reasons differ. *wink*