Alia Bhatt singing Ranbir Kapoor’s song is sending fans into a tizzy!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship is not hidden by anyone. The two have spoken about their love for each other openly, and recently Ranbir had also visited Alia’s residence where he met Mahesh Bhatt. While we are yet to know if the wedding bells are happening anytime soon, here’s a video of Alia singing a song that featured Ranbir Kapoor in it.

The video was shared by a fan club of the actress around two weeks ago, but it has grabbed everyone’s attention now. We all know that apart from being a fantastic actress, Alia is a very good singer, and we must say that she has sung the track Ae Dil Hai Mushkil wonderfully, in the video above.

While Alia and Ranbir are in the news for their relationship, the two will also be seen together on the big screen for the first time Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is said to be an adventure fantasy. The movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

We are sure after knowing about Alia and Ranbir’s relationship, fans of both the actors would be excited to see their chemistry on the big screen.