Alia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and his cousins, see pic

Rushabh Dhruv May 25 2019, 11.40 am May 25 2019, 11.40 am

What happens when you and your bae are working in the same film and have an intense shooting session? Well, the answer is simple, you do the hard work together and also chill together. And looks like that's what the plan is between lovebirds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. RaLia's Brahmastra is in progress and a brand new schedule is on its way. The actors, as well as director Ayan Mukerji, were recently in Germany's Berlin, gearing up for the same. Going by the latest update on social media, Alia and Ranbir were spotted chilling with The Kapoors on a Friday night.

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture from the party scenes which was all about family. In the photo shared by Lolo, apart from RaLia, we can spot the Kapoor cousins namely Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain. Armaan’s girlfriend Anissa Alia Malhotra is also seen posing for the lenses. But seems like while all were having a fun time, Karisma was missing someone special. Conveying by her caption, Lolo was missing sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and jiju Saif Ali Khan. That being said, we are loving how, slowly and steadily, Alia-Ranbir are making their love public.

Have a look at the picture shared by Karisma Kapoor below:

Brahmastra marks Ranbir and Alia's first collaboration for a film, much to Alia's joy, we assume! She earlier revealed how she wanted to work with Ranbir ever since she watched his first film - Saawariya. Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles will release on 20th December 2019.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the world of showbiz!