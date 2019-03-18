Alia Bhatt spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, has she signed the dotted line yet?

Alia Bhatt is a force to be reckoned with. The girl is on a perpetual high. Just as fans were getting over her brilliant performance in Raazi, she delivered a stunner in Gully Boy. Even as that is winning at the box office, Alia is mesmerizing her fans with her looks in Kalank. In fact, the first song from Kalank, titled Ghar More Pardesiya, released on Monday and is a visual spectacle. Amidst all the trailers and songs dropping, Alia continues to focus on work. Our paparazzi spotted the Highway girl outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office on Monday evening and it’s already got us excited about a possible film.

While rumours of Alia Bhatt starring in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project has been doing the rounds, there was nothing concrete to nail that story. But that’s a thing of the past now. Alia made a quick visit to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office and it’s safe to confirm that a movie may well be in the works. The Times of India reported that SLB found his male leads in Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan but was looking for a strong female lead. These pictures lead us to believe a female lead is locked too. Alia has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the past but this film will be the first time she will share screen space with Salman Khan, if at all.

For his last three films, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked with the superhit couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. So a change of faces is only welcome. If the casting of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt go through, this will be one epic movie to catch.

Speaking of Alia’s career, the actor has been enjoying a super busy schedule over the last few years and the coming years don’t look too different either. After Kalank’s release in April, Alia has Brahmastra is wrap up and then begin promotions for the film. Brahmastra is directed by one of her closest friends Ayan Mukerji and it will be the first time that she works with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan too stars in the film.