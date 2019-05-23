Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2: Pooja Bhatt and team wrap up the first schedule!

For the first time ever, Alia Bhatt is collaborating with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2. A sequel to the 1991 romantic thriller Sadak that starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The original film, which was also helmed by Mahesh, turned out to be the seventh highest grossing Hindi movie of the 90s. Sadak 2 brings Alia and her sister Pooja Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film started shooting on May 21st in Mumbai and looks like the first schedule of the film has already wrapped up.
Pooja shared a picture from the sets to announce the same and penned a long note as part of her caption. The picture has a crew member winding up the props. In her caption, she highlighted how she woke up ‘with a vacuum’ in her heart and ‘longing to be back on set’. She signed off thanking the entire cast and the crew of the film. This comes two days after Pooja welcomed Alia on board.
Check out Pooja’s Instagram post:
And it’s a wrap for our first schedule of Sadak2. You know you’re onto something special when you wake up the morning after feeling a vacuum in your heart and a longing to be back on set 🖤 Thank you @maheshfilm @wrkprint @duttsanjay @aliaabhatt @caesar2373 @dassuhrita @visheshfilms my darling #AkiNarula and the entire crew for everything & more! #sadak2 #sadak2diaries #soulconnection #whenworkisplay #endoffirstschedule #🖤
Her earlier post had the picture of a vanity-van with Alia’s name on it.
Alia Bhatt is in the house 🥰🥰🥰#Sadak2 #Day4 #sadak2diaries #historicalday #morethanjustafilm #aliabhatt #maheshbhatt #sanjaydutt #adityaroykapur #poojabhatt #visheshfilms #filmmaking #filmmakinglife #daughters #fathers #actors #directors #memoriestolastalifetime #🖤
In a sentimental post, Alia earlier shared a picture of a clapperboard on her day 1 on the sets. Through her lengthy caption, she wrote about how beginning her Sadak 2 journey got her ‘petrified’ as she will be directed by her father for the first time. “I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain,” she wrote adding that she hopes to make it to the top.
Here’s her post:
Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!! 🌟🙏🌞
While the original film dealt with the story of a young man who falls in love with a sex worker, Sadak 2 will reportedly see Alia exposing a fake godman with the help of Dutt. It’s slated to be out on July 10th, 2020.