  3. Bollywood
Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2: Pooja Bhatt and team wrap up with the first schedule!

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2: Pooja Bhatt and team wrap up the first schedule!

Pooja Bhatt shared a picture from the sets of Sadak 2 on Thursday and penned a long note as part of her caption.

back
Aditya Roy KapurAlia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentmahesh bhattPooja Bhattsadak 2sanjay dutt
nextBharat: Ali Abbas Zafar shares pictures of Salman Khan from 'maut ka kuwan'

within