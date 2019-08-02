Antara Kashyap August 02 2019, 4.51 pm August 02 2019, 4.51 pm

Alia Bhatt might be busy with multiple projects but she sure knows how to make time for her friends. The actor recently launched her YouTube channel, Alia Be, through which she tries to take her fans through glimpses of her personal life. The actor recently shared a new video where she took her fans through her morning routine. She revealed some of her personal secrets, including a personal diary. Alia's video is mostly her talking to her fans while getting ready to shoot. The actor is currently shooting for Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 in Ooty.

In the video, the actor reveals that when she gets up in the morning she doesn't check any social media sites. She revealed that she had become habituated with scrolling through Instagram every morning for half an hour at least and now she is trying to get rid off it. She also talked about how she had to cut down on her coffee intake because of some health issue and now drinks warm water with lemon every morning. The actor recommended an app called Flipboard where she reads articles every morning about things that interest her. She also revealed a unique habit, where she has a diary called One Line A Day where she writes a few short lines about how her previous day went in the morning. She also read out to her fans snippets from the diary. What was funny about this portion of the video was that she couldn't read two of her entries because she was accidentally about to spill personal information.