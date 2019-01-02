Alia Bhatt: Talking about my relationship diverts all the attention

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are undoubtedly going strong. Let alone the fact that we recently spotted Ranbir paying a visit to Alia's house and meeting her dad Mahesh Bhatt; there's more. Alia flew to New York to ring in the new year with the Kapoor clan as an ailing Rishi Kapoor continues to be treated. Inevitably, the press is leaving no opportunity to quiz her about her newfound love, but the Raazi actor is in no mood to talk about it.

"Such talks don’t bother me, but I don’t like talking about it is because somehow, it then diverts all the attention, and that’s what it all becomes about. It’s not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part – and a very important part – of my life. It’s seamless as well as beautiful and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm," Alia told HT during a conversation.

Both Rishi Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt have shared their approval of the relationship earlier. Ranbir and Alia, however, are in the opinion of giving it space and time to grow right now. In the forthcoming film Brahmastra, they appear as an on-screen couple for the first time.