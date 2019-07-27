Ranjini Maitra July 27 2019, 6.46 pm July 27 2019, 6.46 pm

Childhood consisted of the best days of our lives because the love was unconditional and the purpose was nothing but to live every moment to the fullest. No wonder our childhood friends remain special, no matter which stage of life we are into! After all, they bring the loveliest moments alive. We earlier showed you how Alia Bhatt had a great time enjoying childhood buddy Devika Advani's wedding, a few months back. Dressed in a blue Sabyasachi Mukherjee attire, she totally stole the show.

And now, we've got our hands on a clip from Devika's wedding film, which has Alia reminiscing the good, old days. As she remembebrs spending time her best friend, she can't help but choke. "I am firstly gonna try very hard not to cry. When I was younger, I and Bobby used to play this game called actress-actress. We made a pact that every time we were at her house, she would be the actress and every time I would be at my house, I would be the actress. But only that pact was never followed because she always made sure I was the boy and she was always the girl. And we were always acting out those beautiful, romantic scenes," she recalls.

"Please take care of her and let her stay weird," she concludes. That's the sweetest thing you could pray for your best friend as she is ready to embrace a fresh chapter in life!

And since we are talking about a wedding, Alia's own affair with beau Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines for the longest time now, and marriage rumours are doing the rounds in plentiful. The actor and her family, however, have denied that marriage is on cards right now.