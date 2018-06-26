home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Alia Bhatt to do something special for Neetu Kapoor’s 60th birthday?

First published: June 26, 2018 06:37 PM IST | Updated: June 26, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the new ‘it’ couple of Bollywood. Be it getting spotted hand in hand, or speaking about their new relationship, they are doing it all. In fact, if some sources are to be believed, they are already planning to take their relationship to the next level by 2020. And Alia is surely taking her steps well. For now, she is planning a special something for Ranbir’s mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor’s 60th birthday.

According to sources, Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy shooting for her multi-starrer Kalank, will be taking time out from her busy schedule to bring in Neetu Kapoor’s 60th birthday in Paris. If sources are to be further believed, Ranbir wants Alia to be part of the celebration and has asked her to squeeze time out from her schedule and be a part of the family celebration.

Interestingly, during the shooting of Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Neetu Kapoor was present for Alia’s 25th birthday. And the two have also been bonding pretty well on the social media as well.

 

This is not the first time Alia would be meeting the Kapoor family. She was recently spotted at a dinner with them.

Looks like things are moving quite fast for the two. We are keeping our fingers crossed for another big, fat Bollywood wedding.

