Alia Bhatt to go on an all-girls’ trip this New Year

It’s the celebration season and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has already made plans. Despite being swamped with work, Alia has managed to squeeze out some time from her busy schedule and planned her New Year celebrations.

When the Dear Zindagi actress asked about her New Year plans during an award show, she said, “Yes, I have my New Year’s plan in place. My best friend is getting married, so we’re going on a girls’ trip.” However, she refused to share the destination. “I cannot give out all those details. The location is undisclosed.”

As for her upcoming projects, Alia will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', Meghna Gulzaar's 'Raazi and Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra'.

About working with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Brahmastra', Alia said she feels the megastar is a very warm person, “Amitji is such a warm person, and he tries to make sure that you’re comfortable. I don’t think he would intentionally intimidate anyone. But of course, you’re working with a legend. So something like that happens.”

“I’m working with him in Brahmastra, and I’m very excited about that project. Whenever we’d meet, we would discuss when we could work together. And now the time has come,” said Alia.

Alia will also be seen inplays a Kashmiri woman who is an Indian spy and is married to a Pakistani army official played by Vicky Kaushal. The movie is slated to release on May 11, 2018.