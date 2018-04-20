Alia Bhatt to play lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

One of the most successful filmmakers in Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is all set for his next mega project and as always, he has something unique up his sleeve. His upcoming project, which has been grabbing eyeballs, is the love story between Amrita Pritam and poet Sahir Ludhianvi. Though the female lead is yet to be shortlisted, Bhansali has made it easier for his fans to guess by giving them a hint that he looking at Alia Bhatt playing Amrita Pritam in the biopic.

Post the success of Padmavat, Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, Bhansali seems to be finally in the mood to move on of the Ranveer-Deepika pair and on to other popular faces. “I find Alia’s growth as an actress to be truly fascinating. She exudes a certain poise and confidence that is rare for actors her age. She is now at a stage where her career decisions will determine whether she joins the hall of all-time greats. It would be most interesting to work with Alia,” Bhansali said in his interview with Deccan Chronicle. Reports suggest that names of actors from Irrfan Khan to Fawad Khan and Shahrukh Khan, have been tossed around for the male lead.

Alia Bhatt has an extremely busy calendar ahead of her. The actress is currently busy with promotions for Raazi even she get ready to wrap up work with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boys and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank which will release next year.

Alia bhatt