Antara Kashyap June 26 2019, 2.14 pm June 26 2019, 2.14 pm

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors of Bollywood today. With powerful roles like Sehmat from Raazi and Veera from Highway, Alia's career graph is only going higher. The actor has also sung for her films Udta Punjab and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. This multi-talented actor is now going to make her mark as a Youtuber with her channel Alia Be. The actor launched the channel on Wednesday with an introductory video. The two-minute long video is Alia's explanation as to what drove her to explore Youtube.

Alia took to Instagram to announce the launch of her channel and asked her fans to check it through the link in bio. With the Instagram post, she announced that she would be doing something new and fun. Her new video on Youtube marks the beginning of her Alia Be phase. The video starts with a blooper, where she says "I'm shooting in Brahmastra" instead of "I'm shooting in Banaras for Brahmastra." She then goes on to say that after Instagram and Twitter she has decided to explore the Youtube world as well. The actress claims that she is a very expressive person who became private after becoming an actor and Youtube is going to be her way to express her emotions. Alia hoped to share her good and bad days with her fans, taking them behind the scenes of sets and events. Alia also shared a clip of herself fooling around on set. She is seen dancing on Tip Tip Barsa Paani in a yellow saree, and she is making her team sprinkle water at her from a bottle. Her father Mahesh Bhatt also makes an appearance on the video. The very personal video is also an appeal to like, share and subscribe to her channel.

Alia's new venture has already been met with support given that she already has 33K subscribers on Youtube. She is also popular on the other social media platforms with 19.3 million followers on Twitter, 34.2 million followers on Instagram and around a million followers on Facebook. Alia mentions in the video that she does not have a very rigid plan with Youtube and will let her days decide how she is going to proceed.