Alia Bhatt ups her game to match steps with Madhuri Dixit in Kalank

Abhishek Varman’s Kalank is surely one of the most awaited films of 2019. The movie has an interesting star cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Well, according to a report in DNA, there’s a Kathak dance number in the film that will feature Alia and Madhuri, and the former is leaving no stone unturned to perfect the dance form.

A source said, “An elaborate number featuring the two will be shot soon. The team is working on getting everything in place for the shoot. It’s a classical song, which will reflect the era that the film is set in.”

Madhuri is a trained Kathak dancer, but Alia had to learn the dance form. The source said, “She needed to learn the dance form as she has never done something like this before. Though she has been learning Kathak since a year, for the last two-and-a-half months, she underwent rigorous training as this is integral to her role.”

Reportedly, the Raazi actress also got a chance to learn from Pandit Birju Maharaj. He has earlier worked with Madhuri in songs like Kaahe Chede (Devdas) and Jagaave Saari Raina (Dedh Ishqiya).

This has got us excited. We simply can’t wait for April 19, 2019.