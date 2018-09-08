image
Sunday, September 9th 2018
English
Alia Bhatt ups her game to match steps with Madhuri Dixit in Kalank

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt ups her game to match steps with Madhuri Dixit in Kalank

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 08 2018, 7.42 pm
back
Aditya Roy KapurAlia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentKalankMadhuri Dixitsanjay duttSonakshi SinhaVarun Dhawan
nextPriyanka plus Nick equals Prick and Priyanka Chopra loves it
ALSO READ

Sadak 2: Aditya Roy Kapur to be Alia Bhatt's love interest?

Hiten Tejwani REACTS as he gets replaced for the FIRST TIME!

Alia leaves the city in style, is she headed to Paris or Bulgaria?