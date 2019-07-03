Ranjini Maitra July 03 2019, 6.06 pm July 03 2019, 6.06 pm

Varun Dhawan was known to be an actor who has never given a flop film; that is until Kalank happened to him. From the super hit pairing of him and Alia Bhatt to the reunion of former lovers Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt and elaborate sets, nothing could save the film from drowning.

Kalank boasted of not only an ensemble cast but also gorgeous sets and an elaborate making. It was made with an approximate budget of Rs 137 crore, and the film's nett gross was a little over Rs 80 crore. The audience clearly didn't head to the theatres. However, Kalank is now available on an OTT platform. Alia, on her Twitter, urged all to check it out. Hmm!

You will love her more once you get to know her story. Roop is here to rule your hearts with #Kalank. Only on @PrimeVideoIN. Stream Now https://t.co/i5Ir7SJqNQ pic.twitter.com/mt6MN7j1FG — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 3, 2019

Kalank doesn't belong to the category of films that earned less but were hailed by the critics. Barring the delightful elements on display and the colossal dancing that both Alia and Madhuri Dixit put up, it didn't appeal to the critics as a good product of cinematic work and to the audience as a few hours of entertainment.

Critic Rajeev Masand, despite admitting that the film indeed boasted gorgeous visuals, tanked the film. "For all its picture-perfect imagery and gorgeous lighting, the terrific dancing by both Alia Bhatt and especially Madhuri Dixit, and for all the beauty poured into every frame, the film ultimately comes off stuffy and over-crowded. It’s too ‘designed’ and leaves very little room for the characters to breathe. Every turn choreographed, every moment timed, watching Kalank ultimately feels like staring at a family photograph in which everyone’s sucking in their stomachs and holding their breath," he wrote.

Anupama Chopra, while she said it was a visually stunning film, felt that the film couldn't go beyond the surface. "There is so much talent and hard work on display and yet, Kalank doesn’t dazzle. Bhansali’s best films are tinged with a singular madness – there is an abandon in the ambition that Abhishek is unable to summon in Kalank. The film is so constructed that by the last hour, it starts to weigh you down," she wrote.

In case you caught Kalank at the theatre, we aren't sure you'd want to rewatch. In case you didn't, would you want to? You decide!