Alia Bhatt wants to get to Hollywood and quickly that too!

Ranjini Maitra April 14 2019, 7.26 pm April 14 2019, 7.26 pm

She is from the younger lot in Bollywood but is giving everyone a run for their money. Alia Bhatt's debut film Student Of The Year might have been a commercial success but did not earn her much praise for her performance. Nobody foresaw her pulling off a film like Highway, but she did. There was no looking back for Alia. She pulled off films such as Raazi and Gully Boy with ease, alongside out and out commercial ventures such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, 2 States and Kapoor and Sons. She is quite unstoppable in Bollywood, and is already aiming for Hollywood!

“I do hope to go there (Hollywood) someday and soon. That is like entering a whole new industry and that is not easy at all. I will have to do it with some more time on my hand,” the actor told PTI. Indian beauty Priyanka Chopra has already made it big down the West with three Hollywood flicks in her filmography and an American TV show - Quantico. Priyanka's contemporary, Deepika Padukone, has also debuted alongside Vin Diesel, although she is much more active back here. Hopefully, Alia's break is going to be just as strong!

The actor also says she trusted her gut while picking films. “All the characters that I have lined up are difficult and challenging. I am aiming at nailing them. That is my vision. My choices are instinctive. It comes from my gut. When I listen to narration and if I like it, I do it.”

Alia is presently promoting her upcoming release, the multi starrer Kalank, featuring Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.