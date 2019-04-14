image
  3. Bollywood
Alia Bhatt wants to get to Hollywood and quickly that too!

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt wants to get to Hollywood and quickly that too!

Alia Bhatt wants to venture into Hollywood, but with some time in her hand.

back
Aditya Roy KapurAlia BhattKalankMadhuri DixitSonakshi SinhaVarun Dhawan
nextAyushmann Khurrana hasn't penned a song for Tahira Kashyap, yet!

within